House approves $1.2 trillion package of spending bills before shutdown deadline, Senate up next

The House has approved a $1.2 trillion package of spending bills just a few hours before funding for some key federal agencies is set to expire.

The bill passed Friday by a vote of 286-134.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where leadership hopes for a final vote later Friday.

Lawmakers could still miss the midnight deadline for funding the government as action in the Senate could take time.

But the practical impact in the near term would be minimal.

With most federal workers off duty over the weekend and many government services funded through earlier legislation, a shutdown would mostly pass without incident unless matters dragged into Monday.