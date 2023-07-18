Watch Now
Home searched in Tupac Shakur murder investigation: Source

A Las Vegas-area home was searched Monday night, a source said.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 16:02:16-04

Police searched a home in the Las Vegas area on Monday night in the long-dormant murder case of Tupac Shakur, according to a law enforcement source.

"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," Las Vegas police said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The celebrated hip-hop artist was shot on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas and died in the hospital six days later from his injuries at the age of 25.

Tupac had attended a boxing match with Suge Knight in Vegas the day he was shot. He was in a black sedan on Las Vegas Boulevard when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside and opened fire.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Months later, on March 9, 1997, rapper Christopher Wallace -- aka the Notorious B.I.G. -- was shot and killed in Los Angeles. That shooting is widely believed to have been connected to Tupac's murder and also remains unsolved.

During his short but prolific career, Tupac sold more than 75 million records worldwide, including the diamond-certified album "All Eyez on Me," which included the hit "California Love (Remix)."

The artist was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

