Hamas hands Edan Alexander, last known living American hostage in Gaza, to Red Cross ahead of release

JERUSALEM — Hamas handed Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage in Gaza, to the Red Cross ahead of his release to Israel on Monday, according to a statement from the militant group and an Israeli official.

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for comment.

Hamas announced Sunday night it had agreed to free Alexander, 21, after several days of talks with the United States as part of an effort to reach a ceasefire and resume the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Alexander’s release comes just one day before US President Donald Trump begins a Middle East tour, with stops planned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

A New Jersey native, Alexander was serving in the Israeli military near the Gaza border when he was abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Alexander’s mother Yael described her son as “such an American kid, full of life, very funny, very friendly” in an interview with CNN in March.

Following Alexander’s release, 58 hostages are still being held in Gaza, with at least 20 believed to be alive. Among the deceased hostages are four American citizens, including husband and wife Gadi Haggai and Judi Weinstein Haggai, as well as soldiers Itay Chen and Omer Neutra.

Alexander’s family described news of his impending release on Mother’s Day as “the greatest gift imaginable” and thanked Trump, his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and the US administration for their “tireless work to make this happen.”

Alexander’s mother boarded a flight to Israel on Sunday night to meet her son after his release. A photo posted by US Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler showed Yael Alexander on a commercial flight with the envoy’s team.

This is a developing story and will be updated.