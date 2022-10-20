Growing concerns after FDA announces nationwide Adderall shortage

PHOENIX — There is growing concern among parents after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a nationwide shortage of Adderall.

Adderall is a medication that helps thousands of parents to treat children diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder or ADHD.

As a mother herself raising a child with ADHD, Abigail Wool-Biringer started a Facebook support group to share resources, and now three years later Arizona+ADHD Parent Support has some 1,200 members.

"I think parents have had good responses to Adderall in particular," Wool-Biringer said. "I know that it's one of the medications that pediatricians, especially, will start a child off on when they're first diagnosed with ADHD."

According to the FDA, the shortage, in part, is the result of Teva, the largest maker of generic Adderall in the U.S., having supply chain issues, while the demand for Adderall skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Adderall is a highly regulated amphetamine and can cause anxiety and depression if a patient abruptly stops using it.

"Starting and stopping the medication has an immediate effect," Wool-Biringer said. "If they're used to a certain level of medication, and then they're all of a sudden not getting that, you're going to see some effects from it for sure."

Wool-Biringer says the shortage is forcing parents to choose when to medicate their children or ration it for later.

"Parents want to make sure they are keeping their child medicated for the things that are really important like school or the times they need to focus, so when there's a shortage they tend to not do it on the weekends or over the holidays," she said.

Wool-Biringer is a pediatric occupational therapist and founded the company, Kids Empowered 4Life.

"ADHD is a whole family issue. It affects everybody, not just the kid who is struggling, and it has a trickle-down effect on everybody," she said.

Both her website and Facebook support group are a source for the latest information on ADHD and give parents a place to share ideas, treatment options, and local resources.

"The things that I hear most in the group is 'Who is out there? Who can help me? That's what people want, information, and then real help for their family and their child," she said. "It’s a safe space for parents just to vent, also, to be frustrated, because like I said, it’s a whole family issue."

As for what parents can do during the shortage, Wool-Biringer says to first, contact their child's doctor for alternative medication options.

She advises parents to stick to their routine, as they do better when they know what to expect during the course of a day. And she says don't place too much blame on the child when you can't get them to do what you want when you want.

"It’s not intentional. It’s coming from this extra information that's coming to the brain. It’s coming from the extra energy that they have, and it’s coming from their diagnosis," she said. "They're not trying to purposely be manipulative or get away with not doing homework or bothering their neighbor at school. A lot of that is due to the ADHD."

Wool-Biringer says don't be afraid to seek out help.

"It is really important to have a support group," she said. "There's a lot of exchange of doctors and therapists and information, just local resources."

The FDA estimates the Adderall shortage could last several months.