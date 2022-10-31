Groups continue taking action for people who lost everything in Hurricane Ian

More than a month after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, there are still so many organizations and people that need help -- like the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties, which has set up a special Hurricane Ian Relief Fund people can donate to.

This chapter of the United Way serves a large portion of the state that was hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Right now, one of the things they're helping with is assisting children who have lost it all. When ABC15 was there, their volunteers were busy putting together special care packages for students which included backpacks, school supplies, and new clothes.

In a disaster, people often wonder what the best way to help is. The United Way says monetary donations go the furthest.

"The community has been through so much disaster right now," explains Jeannine Joy, President and CEO of the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties. "People had to go out and go in line and get food and get water and get basic necessities. When we are able to hand them a gift card and they can shop for themselves and get what they need, it gives them that dignity that everyone so desperately needs right now along with that hope."

If you'd like to donate directly to the Hurricane Ian Relief Fund, click here.