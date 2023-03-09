Federal program allowing U.S. citizens opportunity to help families displaced by war in Ukraine

PHOENIX — Roughly a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, a federal program is allowing private American citizens an opportunity to support Ukrainian nationals who have been displaced by the war.

Most states, including Arizona, have seen hundreds of people already sign up to give financial and social support to those searching for a safer place as the war continues.

Sharing her story about the Russian invasion with the help of a translator, Valleriia Savosh says her husband was forced to stay behind in Ukraine because of the travel ban imposed on men shortly after the war started.

Savosh says she found the Uniting For Ukraine program online to get her family out of harm's way. She also tells ABC15 she's trying to stay strong for their little boys.

"Every day I wake up and I cry into my pillows but they don't see my tears," she explained.

Savosh says the Uniting For Ukraine program will keep their family here in the United States for at least two years.

She is grateful for her local sponsor whom she calls generous, providing financial and emotional support to their family.

As of Jan. 6, 2023, you must submit Form I-134A, Online Request to be a Supporter and Declaration of Financial Support if you are a potential supporter of a Ukrainian or their immediate family member as part of the Uniting for Ukraine program.