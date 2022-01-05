Watch
At least 13 dead in Philadelphia row house fire, including several children

Matt Rourke/AP
Philadelphia firefighters work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Fire
Posted at 8:26 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 11:16:49-05

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A fire in a Philadelphia row house left at least 13 people killed, seven of whom were children, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Two others, including one child, were critically injured and have been transported to hospitals.

"It was terrible," Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said during a news conference. "I've been around for 35 years now, and this was probably one of the worst fires I've ever been to."

The fire has been extinguished, but there is still an ongoing recovery effort, including a thorough investigation.

The fire started in the second story of a three-story row house, according to the department, around a kitchen.

WPVI

The building was divided into two duplex units. Eight people lived in the first and second floor unit, and 18 people lived in the second and third floor unit, which Murphy said was a "tremendous amount of people to be living in a duplex."

There were four smoke detectors in the building, none of which were working. An inspection was made in 2019 to install four smoke detectors, and the latest inspection was made in 2020, when two more smoke detectors were installed.

"Preliminary information indicates companies arrived at 6:40 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story rowhouse," the Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted. "It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

