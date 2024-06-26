EXCLUSIVE: Biden campaign launches new ad targeting battleground states ahead of first presidential debate

On the eve of the first presidential debate in the 2024 election cycle, the Biden-Harris campaign is releasing a new TV ad titled “Stopped,” highlighting the Capitol riots on January 6.

The ad, which is part of the campaign’s $50 million ad blitz for June, features Michigan Sheriff Chris Swanson who called the events that transpired that day a “neglect of duty.”

“As a sheriff, it’s awful to watch police officers getting attacked,” Swanson said in the ad, which will run on general market television in all key battleground states.

Earlier this month, the Biden-Harris campaign Communications Director Michael Tyler told ABC15 that the campaign plans to draw stark contrasts between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden and underscore the former president’s recent felony convictions in the hush money case.

Trump has called the trial politically motivated and has continued to deny any wrongdoing.

“The sky is blue, and Donald Trump is a convicted felon who's demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to regain and hold on to power,” Tyler said. “That's exactly why he was convicted in the first place and again, it's why he continues to wage a campaign of revenge and retribution.”

The Biden campaign also plans to highlight these talking points in the first presidential debate.

“It's important that everybody understands the stakes and understands that they have a fighter and Joe Biden, who's not only going to defeat Donald Trump, but he's going to go to work every single day for them. So that's going to be our message going into the first debate and throughout the rest of this general election,” Tyler told ABC15 in an interview earlier this month.

The $50 million ad buy comes on the heels of a huge campaign donation to Trump from billionaire Timothy Mellon, who donated $50 million to a super PAC supporting Trump the day after his felony convictions, according to the New York Times citing new federal filings.

Trump is also leading Biden 50% to 49% among all likely voters nationwide according to the latest CBS News poll. However, a Fox News national survey released last week found Biden ahead of Trump 50% to 48%. FiveThirtyEight, which took the average of national presidential polls, has Biden with a slight edge over Trump by .2% — however,in Arizona, Trump is leading by about 3%.

ABC15 has reached out to the Trump campaign but has not heard back.

Videos in the player above highlight ABC15's recent election coverage.