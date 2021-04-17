Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Era ends as Raul Castro steps down as Communist Party chief

items.[0].image.alt
(Ariel Ley Royero/ACN via AP)
Raul Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party and former president, attends the VIII Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba's opening session, at the Convention Palace in Havana, Cuba, Friday, April 16, 2021.
Raul Castro
Posted at 9:18 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 12:18:24-04

HAVANA — Raul Castro says he is stepping down as Cuban Communist Party leader, leaving the island without a Castro guiding affairs for the first time in more than six decades and handing control of the party to a younger generation.

The 89-year-old Castro made the announcement in a speech Friday at the opening of the eighth congress of the ruling party, the only one allowed on the island.

Castro didn’t say who he would endorse as his successor as the first secretary of the Communist Party.

But he previously indicated he favors yielding control to 60-year-old Miguel Díaz-Canel, who succeeded him as president in 2018.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.