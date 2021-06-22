Watch
Duterte threatens to arrest Filipinos who refuse vaccination

Aaron Favila/AP
A pedicab driver is inoculated with China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Manila, Philippines. The Philippine president has threatened to order the arrest of Filipinos who refuse the COVID-19 vaccination and told them to leave the country for hard-hit countries like India and the United States if they would not cooperate with massive efforts to end the pandemic. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Posted at 7:54 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 12:18:43-04

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has threatened to order the arrest of Filipinos who refuse COVID-19 vaccination and told them to leave the country if they would not cooperate to contain the pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he is exasperated with people who refuse to get immunized and who then spread the coronavirus.

He said the country was facing a crisis and he would arrest those who refuse and would inject them with the vaccine himself.

The country's justice secretary acknowledged on Tuesday that there was no Philippine law criminalizing the refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

