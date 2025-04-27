Drag performer Jiggly Caliente from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' franchise dies at 44 after hospitalization

NEW YORK, NY — Drag performer Bianca Castro-Arabejo, who was known as reality television star Jiggly Caliente on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” has died. She was 44.

Her family says she died days after a “serious infection” that led to hospitalization and leg amputation.

Castro-Arabejo became a judge on “Drag Race Philippines” in 2022 but scrapped plans to appear on the upcoming season after the recent hospitalization.

She competed on the fourth season of “Drag Race.”

A statement from the show says her talent, truth and impact will never be forgotten.