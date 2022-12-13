Dr. Fauci talks with ABC15 about flu, COVID and vaccines

A triple threat of respiratory viruses is showing no signs of loosening its grip around the country and here in Arizona.

In an interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and medical advisor to seven U.S. Presidents, says he is concerned about what appears to be rising cases in states like Arizona.

For the week ending on December 3, Arizona had nearly 4,800 confirmed flu cases that week alone — that's more than 1,300% higher than what we would typically see for that week, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

"We are in a very, very tough flu year," explains Dr. Fauci. "The good news is that the vaccine that is available for flu is matched very well to the strain. So if you get vaccinated, there is a good chance you'll get a good degree of protection."

Vaccination is also Dr. Fauci's message when it comes to COVID-19 as we now enter the third year of this pandemic. His advice: Get all the vaccines you are eligible for.

But something else that Dr. Fauci acknowledges many people are experiencing: COVID fatigue - the idea that many people are growing tired of masking up or getting boosters in order to combat the coronavirus now that we are entering the third year of the pandemic.

"There is a considerable amount of COVID fatigue. People want so badly to have this in the rearview mirror and they don't want to be bothered with anything. But COVID isn't finished with us yet. Even though we would like to be finished with it."

As far as the future of COVID-19, Dr. Fauci believes we will need regular booster shots but says we don't know yet how often we will need one.

"I don't know if it's going to exactly be each year at the same time. But we have to get into some form of cadence where people regularly accept the fact that they will have to update their booster based on what the predominate circulating strain is."

Tune into ABC15 Mornings on Wednesday for the second part of ABC15's interview with Dr. Fauci where he looks back on his legacy and career, talks about whether masks should have been recommended sooner, and opens up about what he regrets from his time helping the country manage the pandemic.