Deadlines looming to get gifts shipped by Christmas

If you have Christmas cards or gifts to mail this year, you are running out of time.

The United States Postal Service is on track to deliver 750,000 packages per day leading up to Christmas.

Rod Spurgeon, a spokesperson for USPS, says they have enough employees for the job after hiring 40,000 holiday helpers across the country, but that does not mean you can procrastinate sending your gifts.

If you want them to arrive by Christmas, the deadline for ground shipping is December 15. December 17 is the deadline for cards and letters. If you're OK with paying a little more, you can do priority mail by December 18 and express shipping by December 23.

Spurgeon also has some reminders before sending that box off.

"Don't put wrapping paper on the box. When you put wrapping paper on the box, it tears too easily," he said. "Also, don't put string on the box because that can get stuck in our automated equipment."

He recommends using packing tape, not scotch tape, when putting on labels and closing the box. Also, put a second label inside the box so if something happens to the outside, they can open it up and know where to send it.