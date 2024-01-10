Deadline approaching for Affordable Care Act enrollment

The deadline is approaching for families looking to enroll in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

According to KFF, which does health policy research, about half of U.S. adults say it’s difficult to afford healthcare and because of that, one in four have put off or skipped care in the last year.

Kathy Hempstead, senior policy adviser with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, says ACA plans have become more affordable in the past year, with some as low as $10 a month. She says more people are also now eligible, which is causing more people to sign up. Despite that, there are still about 20 million Americans who are uninsured.

“When we look at who’s not insured in this country, it’s people of color, low-income people,” Hempstead said. “Being uninsured reflects in equity but it also perpetuates it because people end up in debt or not able to take advantage of opportunities.”

Millions of people lost Medicaid coverage since a COVID-era policy ended last year. Hempstead says it’s possible many of them are now going without any coverage at all.

You have until January 16 to check your eligibility status and enroll.