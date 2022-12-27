Congress to reportedly release Trump's tax returns Friday

Former President Donald Trump's tax returns are reportedly slated to be released Friday morning by the House Ways and Means Committee.

According to CNN and ABC News, beginning at 9 a.m., the returns will reportedly be placed into the congressional record during a Pro-forma session.

The committee, which voted last week 24-16 to release the document, is also set to release a formal report about the records, ABC News reported.

The committee also released a report last week that the IRS disregarded its own requirement to conduct a mandatory audit of Trump's taxes, which has been a requirement since 1977, the Associated Press reported.

Many Republicans and Trump have argued they should be kept private. Still, the Associated Press reported that Trump was dealt a significant blow last month when the Supreme Court rejected Trump's bid not to have Congress examine his tax returns.

According to CNN, the only president to not voluntarily release his tax returns was Gerald Ford.