ABC15 and CASS team up to help support our neighbors experiencing homelessness

PHOENIX — Homelessness is reaching crisis levels in Arizona. Many of our neighbors are one emergency, one rent increase, one medical bill away from losing everything.

ABC15 Arizona and Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) are taking action to help the community during Arizona’s long summer months. Maricopa county leads the nation in evictions, at twice the national average, and more than half of our homeless neighbors are unsheltered.

Your donation of as little as $26 can provide one night of shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

ABC15 Arizona and CW61 Arizona, in partnership with CASS, are hosting a phone bank to help the less fortunate and encouraging our community to donate.

Ways to Donate:

Call 602-325-5258 between 4-7PM, Wednesday August 24th

Text “HOME” to 345-345

Online at cassaz.org/shelter

CASS, Arizona longest-running emergency shelter is a vital resource for people in need, and they need your help to keep offering crucial services in our community. Please pitch in!