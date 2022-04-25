Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions

China Climate Coal Boom
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
FILE - Smoke and steam rise from towers at the coal-fired Urumqi Thermal Power Plant as seen from a plane in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 21, 2021. China is promoting coal-fired power as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive a sluggish economy, prompting warnings that Beijing is setting back efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
China Climate Coal Boom
Posted at 8:18 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 23:18:12-04

BEIJING — China is promoting coal-fired power as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive a sluggish economy, prompting warnings that Beijing is setting back efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source.

News reports say official plans call for boosting coal production capacity by 300 million tons this year. That is equal to 7% of last year’s output of 4.1 billion tons.

China is one of the biggest investors in wind and solar, but jittery leaders called for more coal-fired power after economic growth plunged and shortages caused blackouts and factory shutdowns.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine added to anxiety that foreign oil and coal supplies might be disrupted.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems