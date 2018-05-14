Chili's announces customer data breach

National restaurant chain Chili's announced this weekend that customers at some locations may have had their credit or debit card information taken in a breach of the company's data.

Chili's said it learned of the incident on Friday, and said it believes the data breach impacted customers who used debit or credit cards in stores during March and April.

Chili's said it is just beginning an investigation into what happened, and is working with law enforcement. The incident did not affect all Chili's customers, and Chili's is using a third-party expert to determine which customers were affected.

In the meantime, Chili's recommends checking bank statements and report suspicious activity to the bank. Chili's also recommends checking your credit report.

