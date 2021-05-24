Celebrity chef Porter Brooks gives tips on safely entertaining this Memorial Day

Mask mandates are lifting and for many people, Memorial Day weekend will be the first holiday spent gathering with friends and family, masked or unmasked.

“I think that when it comes to entertaining, the root rule is still the same. You've got to take responsibility for yourself and those around you in the best way possible,” said celebrity chef and TV host Porter Brooks.

Brooks says Memorial Day is perfect for outdoor get-togethers, whether at a park or in your backyard. But it's important to set expectations for your guests.

“I think letting your guests know with the invite right up front, ‘hey, here's what we're doing, we're going to be socially distanced, just conscious, but we're gonna have fun with it.’ You know, there's nothing wrong with frisbees and water guns and volleyball and badminton. Those things work perfectly for social distancing while entertaining,” said Brooks.

Also important for distancing while entertaining – the food.

“Just do a selection of trays you have in your house. Stack them up in an order. Put your utensils on there. What that says to the guests is, everybody grab their own. What we're trying to do here is not have a crowd around the food table,” said Brooks.

Or you can go a step further and pack up everyone's meal for them.

“So, you could do something sporty, you could do something more feminine, you could do red, white, and blue which is what it's about this Memorial Day. But most importantly, the guest will go home with this pack as a hostess gift,” said Brooks.

Brooks says his number one tip for a safer Memorial Day is to have your guests' best interests at heart.

“Keep it simple. This year it's not about extravagance,” said Brooks. “Right now, what I want to give guests coming to see me for the first time in a long time is, they want to feel welcome.”