Car wanted in Tennessee AMBER Alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare last seen in Arizona, officials say

Posted at 12:00 PM, Nov 16, 2021
PARKER, AZ — A child who is the subject of an AMBER Alert issued out of Tennessee may be in Arizona, according to officials.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the 3-year-old boy, Noah Clare, was reported missing on Nov. 6 from Gallatin, Tennessee.

He is believed to be with a family member, 35-year-old Jacob “Jake” Clare, who is wanted by police for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference.

The pair is believed to be traveling in a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with Tennessee plates “42MY10.”

According to the Tuesday AMBER Alert, the car was seen on SR-95 in Parker, near the Arizona-California border.

Noah is described as being 3 feet, 5 inches tall, and 40 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jacob is said to be 6 feet, 7 inches tall, and 200 pounds. He has brown hair, and multiple tattoos on his left shoulder and arm. According to the alert, he may be armed.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Gallatin police at 615-451-3838 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

