Burglar at California gym could dash volleyball team's hopes

Michael Chen
8:59 AM, Jan 16, 2018
32 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAKESIDE, Calif (KGTV) - Some California volleyball players are making a plea for tips after a burglary put their chance to compete in jeopardy.

The break-in took place after 10 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the East County Volleyball Academy off Riverside Drive. Surveillance video shows a man in a hoodie helping himself to whatever he wanted at the gym, which is home to a 12-and-under traveling girls volleyball team.

The man got away with an electronic scoreboard, money and a jarful of custom-designed buttons the girls were planning on selling.

The team has been working hard trying to raise money to compete at the Elite level, which means they could travel out of state. The team has only a few weeks left to raise about $5,000.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the team raise funds.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ