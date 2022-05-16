Watch
Buffalo shooting: Sites yank videos faster, but not by much

Christophe Ena/AP
FILE - The logo of live streaming video platform Twitch is shown at the Paris games week in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. The shooting in Buffalo has put a spotlight on how social media companies are monitoring content that appears on their platforms. The suspected gunman shot 11 Black and two white victims in an attack that was shared on the live-streaming platform Twitch, echoing a deadly attack in a German synagogue broadcast on the platform in October 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Posted at 7:23 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 22:23:44-04

NEW YORK — Social platforms have learned to remove violent videos of extremist shootings more quickly over the past few years. It’s just not clear they’re moving quickly enough.

Police say that when a white gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others Saturday in a “racially motivated violent extremist” shooting in Buffalo, he livestreamed the attack to the gaming platform Twitch.

It didn’t stay there long; a Twitch spokesperson said it removed the video in less than two minutes.

While that's much faster than the 17 minutes it took Facebook to remove a similar video in 2019, copies of the video continued to circulate online Sunday.

