A handwritten letter from WNBA star Brittney Griner was delivered to President Biden Monday, according to a spokesperson for Griner's family.

While the entirety of the letter is being kept private between Griner and Biden, excerpts of the letter were shared.

In the excerpts, she makes a plea to Biden to help get herself, and the other American detainees in Russia, home.

Griner also references the 4th of July, expressing her sadness for missing the holiday.

Griner was arrested back in February on a charge of cannabis possession while she was at an airport traveling to play for a Russian team.

ABC15 has reached out to the White House for confirmation the letter was delivered and any comment.

See all of the excerpts shared from Griner's letter below:

“…as I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever.”

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

“I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”