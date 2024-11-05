Boeing factory workers vote to accept contract and end more than 7-week strike

SEATTLE, WA — A strike by 33,000 Boeing factory workers is coming to an end. Union machinists voted on Monday to accept the company’s latest contract offer, which includes a 38% pay raise over four years.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says 59% of its members who cast ballots voted for the contract.

The strike started in mid-September and has shut down production of most Boeing airline planes, including the best-selling 737 Max.

That’s depriving the company of the cash that it gets when it delivers new planes to airline customers.

