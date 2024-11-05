Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Boeing factory workers vote to accept contract and end more than 7-week strike

BOEING
RALPH RADFORD/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boeing Co.'s corporate headquarters building in Seattle is shown Wednesday, March 21, 2001. (AP Photo/Ralph Radford)
BOEING
Posted

SEATTLE, WA — A strike by 33,000 Boeing factory workers is coming to an end. Union machinists voted on Monday to accept the company’s latest contract offer, which includes a 38% pay raise over four years.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says 59% of its members who cast ballots voted for the contract.

The strike started in mid-September and has shut down production of most Boeing airline planes, including the best-selling 737 Max.

That’s depriving the company of the cash that it gets when it delivers new planes to airline customers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen