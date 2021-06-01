'Baby Gabriel': New age-progression photo released shows what now-12-year-old may look like

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has just released a new age-progression photo for Gabriel Johnson, better known as "Baby Gabriel," who went missing more than a decade ago.

Family shared the new age-progression photo with ABC15 on Tuesday morning.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Gabriel would have turned 12 years old just under a month ago, on May 3.

So where is Gabriel today?

His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, took him with her to go to San Antonio more than a decade ago. What happened next? Only she knows for sure.

At one point, Johnson texted the boy’s father, Logan McQueary, saying she killed Gabriel and dumped his body in the trash. However, when she was arrested in Texas, she told police it was only to get back at the father for a custody dispute.

After a lengthy investigation, Johnson would eventually claim she gave away Gabriel to a couple in San Antonio. But Gabriel was never found. The case went to trial and jurors couldn’t reach a verdict on kidnapping charges, so Johnson only spent a few years behind bars on lesser charges before getting out in 2014.

At the time, Johnson said in court, “there are things I need to do to be a better person and be who I want to be.”

ABC15 has spoken with Gabriel's father several times over the years. To this day, he has never given up hope. McQueary says he “wants to believe and chooses to believe” that Gabriel is still alive.

Gabriel’s family now has a group of retired FBI agents from San Antonio looking further into the case, in hopes of providing answers.

And apparently, Johnson wants to be a mother again. In fact, according to family members and her own social media posts, Johnson – who now goes by Elizabeth Martinez - is 30 weeks pregnant and living in New Mexico.

