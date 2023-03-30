Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

AZ lawmakers, others react to Trump's indictment

Donald Trump
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. Trump is already declaring himself the 45th and 47th president of the United States. But the quip during a round of golf — captured on shaky cellphone video — belies the growing challenges Trump is confronting. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 4:06 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 20:29:06-04

PHOENIX — Lawmakers, former candidates, and other political figures from across Arizona are reacting to the news that a grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump.

It becomes the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

As soon as the announcement was made, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake, who has been one of Trump's biggest supporters released the following statement:

This is a dark moment in the history of our nation. As the radical left and their weaponized criminal justice system have crossed all legal and ethical lines in an attempt to destroy the 45th and likely 47th President of the United State of America Donald J. Trump.

Jailing your political opponents based on frivolous politically-motivated accusations is something that you’d expect to see out of third-world dictatorships or banana republicans.

And now, after a relentless assault on our beloved United States Constitution and our institutional norms, the radical left has accelerated this country’s decline into a broken system that allows for the political persecution of ANYONE who threatens the status quo.

There is no crime here.

Donald J Trump denies any wrongdoing. He has produced numerous pieces of evidence from the Grand Jury’s star witnesses (Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen) refuting these accusations. It is also quite clear that the only potential wrongdoing here would be an FEC crime punishable by a fine not potential imprisonment.

This political prosecution should receive bipartisan condemnation. The precedent this sets threatens to further divide a country that already seems to be on the verge of tearing itself apart.

I stand unequivocally beside President Donald J Trump and in defense of the rule of law.

I am calling on all others to do the same.

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly released the following statement:

We're a country of laws, and nobody is above the law. The former president has constitutional rights and presumption of innocence, as any other American does. I have faith in our justice system and remain focused on addressing the issues facing Arizonans and our country.

Congressman Andy Biggs, Arizona's 5th congressional district:

Congressman Paul Gosar, Arizona's 9th congressional district:

Former Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General, Abe Hamadeh:

Arizona candidate for U.S. Senate and current Democratic congressman Ruben Gallego, Arizona's 3rd congressional district:

Congressman Raul Grijalva, Arizona's congressional district:

Congressman Eli Crane, Arizona's 2nd congressional district:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!