AZ lawmakers, others react to Trump's indictment

PHOENIX — Lawmakers, former candidates, and other political figures from across Arizona are reacting to the news that a grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump.

It becomes the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

As soon as the announcement was made, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake, who has been one of Trump's biggest supporters released the following statement:

This is a dark moment in the history of our nation. As the radical left and their weaponized criminal justice system have crossed all legal and ethical lines in an attempt to destroy the 45th and likely 47th President of the United State of America Donald J. Trump.

Jailing your political opponents based on frivolous politically-motivated accusations is something that you’d expect to see out of third-world dictatorships or banana republicans.

And now, after a relentless assault on our beloved United States Constitution and our institutional norms, the radical left has accelerated this country’s decline into a broken system that allows for the political persecution of ANYONE who threatens the status quo.

There is no crime here.

Donald J Trump denies any wrongdoing. He has produced numerous pieces of evidence from the Grand Jury’s star witnesses (Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen) refuting these accusations. It is also quite clear that the only potential wrongdoing here would be an FEC crime punishable by a fine not potential imprisonment.

This political prosecution should receive bipartisan condemnation. The precedent this sets threatens to further divide a country that already seems to be on the verge of tearing itself apart.

I stand unequivocally beside President Donald J Trump and in defense of the rule of law.

I am calling on all others to do the same.

They just indicted President Trump.



Unfortunately for them, this will only make him. stronger. I didn’t think I could possibly support him more, but this political Witch Hunt only strengthens our resolve to fight.



We’ve got your back, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/qoNGeF5aSP — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 30, 2023

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly released the following statement:

We're a country of laws, and nobody is above the law. The former president has constitutional rights and presumption of innocence, as any other American does. I have faith in our justice system and remain focused on addressing the issues facing Arizonans and our country.

Congressman Andy Biggs, Arizona's 5th congressional district:

President Donald J. Trump has just been indicted by an extremist NY District Attorney.



No president of the United States has ever been criminally indicted.



Trump Derangement Syndrome has infiltrated our judicial system and if they can come from him, they can come for anyone. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 30, 2023

Congressman Paul Gosar, Arizona's 9th congressional district:

The Regime occupying our country and systematically killing America is most afraid of President Donald J. Trump. Period.



He's our guy. pic.twitter.com/CsefY1BAq4 — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 30, 2023

Former Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General, Abe Hamadeh:

Today marks a dark turning point in our nation’s moral fabric. Our legal system was created to provide justice — not weaponized to punish political opponents. Where law ends, tyranny begins. — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) March 30, 2023

Arizona candidate for U.S. Senate and current Democratic congressman Ruben Gallego, Arizona's 3rd congressional district:

In America we believe in the rule of law.



We should wait to hear from the grand jury before jumping to conclusions. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 30, 2023

Congressman Raul Grijalva, Arizona's congressional district:

Donald Trump has a long history of breaking the law: shady business practices, a fake university, stiffing workers out of their hard-earned pay, sketchy foreign business profiteering, hush money payments, and his most heinous crime, attempting to overthrow our democracy. 1/2 — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) March 30, 2023

Congressman Eli Crane, Arizona's 2nd congressional district: