Astronaut Frank Borman, commander of the first Apollo mission to the moon, has died at age 95

Associated Press
Astronaut Frank Borman, prime crew command pilot for the Gemini VII space flight, during weight and balance tests in the Pyrotechnic Installation Building, Merritt Island, Kennedy Space Center in Cape Kennedy, Florida on Oct. 25, 1965. Borman wears the new lightweight spacesuit being proposed for wear on the Gemini VII flight. (AP Photo)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 17:57:09-05

BILLINGS, MT — NASA astronaut Frank Borman, commander of the first Apollo mission to the moon, has died at age 95.

NASA says Borman died Tuesday in Billings, Montana.

In 1968, Borman and his two crewmates circled the moon 10 times, paving the way for the moon landing the next year.

Borman and his two crewmates maneuvered into lunar orbit on Christmas Eve. They read from the Old Testament’s Book of Genesis in a live telecast from the orbiter that night. After leaving NASA, Borman was the head of Eastern Airlines for a decade.

