Arizona gas prices continue to fall as national average bobs up and down

PHOENIX — Each time you've filled up your gas tank lately, you've likely noticed you're saving at least a few cents.

According to a GasBuddy price chart, Phoenix gas prices have been steadily dropping since mid-May. Gasoline prices have dropped from nearly $5 per gallon to $4.34.

Some stations are selling fuel for as low as $3.79 to $3.99 per gallon, according to the Gas Buddy map on Tuesday.

You can see the cheapest prices for gas in your area here.

However, according to GasBuddy, gas prices across the country have been bobbing up and down for some time.

The national average is $3.56 per gallon of gasoline, according to GasBuddy data. Diesel is at an average of $3.85 per gallon, Tuesday numbers show.

“Some states have seen minor increases while others have seen decreases, and the mixed bag is likely to continue for the time being with oil prices a bit all over the place,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.