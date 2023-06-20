Watch Now
Arizona gas prices continue to fall as national average bobs up and down

Some Valley gas stations selling fuel for under $4 per gallon
Arizonans are getting some relief at the pump. Gas prices across the state saw the biggest dip from last week compared to anywhere else in the nation!
Cheap gas expected to increase summer travel
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jun 20, 2023
PHOENIX — Each time you've filled up your gas tank lately, you've likely noticed you're saving at least a few cents.

According to a GasBuddy price chart, Phoenix gas prices have been steadily dropping since mid-May. Gasoline prices have dropped from nearly $5 per gallon to $4.34.

Some stations are selling fuel for as low as $3.79 to $3.99 per gallon, according to the Gas Buddy map on Tuesday.

However, according to GasBuddy, gas prices across the country have been bobbing up and down for some time.

The national average is $3.56 per gallon of gasoline, according to GasBuddy data. Diesel is at an average of $3.85 per gallon, Tuesday numbers show.

“Some states have seen minor increases while others have seen decreases, and the mixed bag is likely to continue for the time being with oil prices a bit all over the place,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

