American Idol to host virtual auditions in Arizona

PHOENIX — American Idol is back and hosting virtual auditions in the Grand Canyon State next week!

The singing competition hit series will kick off its eighth season on ABC in the Spring of 2025.

But next week, American Idol is holding a live virtual nationwide search for America's next superstar. The event offers contestants the opportunity to showcase their talents virtually from anywhere in America.

Auditions in Arizona are scheduled for Monday, August 26. To sign up for "Idol Across America" and audition virtually in front of an American Idol producer, click here.

Contestants have to be between the ages of 15 – 28. Other eligibility requirements must be met.