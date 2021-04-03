Watch
Amazon apologizes to congressman for bogus ‘peeing’ tweet

Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. The NFL will nearly double its media revenue to more than $10 billion a season with new rights agreements announced Thursday, March 18, 2021 including a deal with Amazon Prime Video that gives the streaming service exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football” beginning in 2022 (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Posted at 3:32 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 18:32:03-04

NEW YORK — Amazon is sorry for tweeting about peeing.

The company, which sent a tweet to a Wisconsin congressman more than a week ago denying that its employees work so hard they have to urinate in empty water bottles, admitted in a late Friday blog post that it was wrong and vowed to improve working conditions for delivery drivers.

The company went on to write that urinating in bottles is an industry-wide problem.

To try and prove its point, it shared links to news articles about drivers for other delivery companies who urinate in bottles.

Amazon said it is looking to fix the problem but doesn't know how yet.

