Actor Robert Duvall dies at age 95, according to family

Actor Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95, according to reports.

The Oscar-winning actor was best known for his roles in "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now."

He won an award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the 1983 film "Tender Mercies."

Duvall's wife, Lucianna, posted on Facebook Monday, saying her husband died on Sunday:

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

Duvall died “peacefully” at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, according to a statement sent by his public relations agency on behalf of his wife.

No formal service will be held, the statement added. Instead, “the family encourages those who wish to honor his memory to do so in a way that reflects the life he lived by watching a great film, telling a good story around a table with friends, or taking a drive in the countryside to appreciate the world’s beauty.”