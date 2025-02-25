Watch Now
A major blackout hits Chile, leaving millions without power

SANTIAGO, CHILE — A sweeping blackout has hit Chile, stranding commuters, paralyzing countless businesses and leaving most of the South American nation without electricity.

The government did not offer an explanation for the widespread failures that left millions of people without power Tuesday from the northernmost Chilean port of Arica to the southern Los Lagos agricultural region.

Officials said they were evacuating passengers from tunnels and subway stations in Santiago and elsewhere in the country, including the coastal tourist hotspot of Valparaiso.

