28 dead, 2 rescued after jet veers off runway in South Korea, local reports say

More than two dozen people were killed after an airplane veered off a runway upon landing at an airport in South Korea on Sunday morning, according to local media.

Jeju Air FLight 7C2216 was landing at Muan International Airport around 9 a.m. Sunday local time when the plane went off the runway and crashed into a wall.

The Yonhap news agency said at least 28 were confirmed dead in the crash. There were 175 passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing 737 aircraft, which had taken off from Bangkok, according to local media.

The local fire department told ABC News that two people had been rescued from the wreckage of the plane. It did not elaborate on their condition at this time.

Muan is located in southwest South Korea.

Jeju Air is a South Korean low-cost carrier that operates an all Boeing fleet, with 42 planes and nearly 3,000 staff.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.