1 dead, 5 injured in Baltimore shooting, crash: Police

BALTIMORE, Md. — One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Saturday that took place in Baltimore after a passenger was shot and crashed their car, police said.

The incident took place around 6:39 p.m. when a woman was driving in her car and crashed after being shot, police said. Central District officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in reference to a Shot Spotter alert, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The police arrived at the scene to find two adult males, an adult female, and a two-year-old boy, all of whom were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the victims to area hospitals, where one of the adult male victims was pronounced dead. The adult female and the other adult male are listed in critical condition. The two-year-old is listed in stable condition.

An additional victim, a six-year-old boy, was injured in a car accident following the shooting, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department released a statement and said they were aware of the incident.

"Commissioner Harrison and PIO are on scene of a shooting with multiple victims near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street. Media staging area will be at the intersection of Laurens Street and Brunt Street," the department tweeted.

Police are looking for one or multiple gunmen who opened fire.

ABC News' Ben Siu contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

