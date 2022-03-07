MCSO looking for missing 13-year-old girl

GUADALUPE — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 13-year-old girl who went missing early Sunday morning.

Analisa Contreras was last seen by her mother in their Guadalupe home around 2 a.m.

Around 5 a.m., Analisa texted her mother that she was leaving and has not returned home.

Analisa is described as Native American with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'1" and weighs 160lbs. She might be wearing a black hooded sweater.

If you have any information about Analisa and her whereabouts, please contact MCSO at 602-876-1011 and reference report #IR22005872.