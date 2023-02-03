Young writer expands Black representation in comic books

“I like to think that I have a pretty good imagination,” said Absalon White, Jr.

The 22-year-old from Casa Grande uses that imagination to transport himself into the world of superheroes.

“My dad introduced me to superheroes and anime and my mom introduced me to comic book writing or writing in specific,” said White.

His mom suggested he turn that passion into something he could pursue.

Years later, right from his family’s living room, he creates comics with a mission in mind.

“I definitely wanted to bring a bunch of Black superheroes into the world,” said White. “That people that looked like me, boys and girls adults could cosplay and dress as and see themselves as superheroes.”

After years of practice, writing, and saving up money about a year ago White published his first comic titled “Instant."

“In the comic book I am Instant,” said White.

He stars as the main character and also wrote and designed the comic.

He uses his voice to tell the story of Instant who unexpectedly gets the power of super speed.

“Let’s just say a bolt of lighting ain’t got nothin' on me,” reads White from 'Instant.'

The young creator even found an artist, Ajhay Cerezo, through social media to bring the digital comic to life.

“I do some pre-designs and things like that,” said White. “So the suit design, I did that all too. The background, supporting characters and then I hand that off.”

He is already working on a sequel but has even bigger dreams.

“I want to do films,” said White. “I want to star as Instant in my own movies, video games, and TV shows.”

He hopes his comics and his story inspire others.

“If you can see it you can be it, and if you want to aspire to be that you can chase after your dreams and do that,” said White.

'Instant' is available on Amazon for $9.99.

