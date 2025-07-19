Wrong-way crash in Apache Junction leaves one dead; impairment suspected

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — One person is dead after a wrong-way crash on US-60 late Friday night.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the westbound lanes near U.S. 60 and Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.

Authorities say two vehicles were involved in the crash and confirm impairment is suspected.

At least one person has died after the crash.

The identities of the people involved have not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with ABC15 for any updates.