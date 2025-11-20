Woman, two children hurt after being hit by vehicle near I-17 and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A woman and her two children are in the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The crash happened near I-17 and Indian School Road around 4 a.m., according to police.

Crewmembers from the Phoenix Fire Department took the mother and her two children to the local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver stayed on scene, and there were no reported signs of intoxication.

An investigation is underway into what led up to the crash.