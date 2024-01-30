Woman arrested after toddler dies of suspected overdose

A 37-year-old woman is in custody after the death of a toddler from a suspected overdose in Phoenix on Monday.

Phoenix police say officers were called to an apartment near 32nd and Van Buren streets just before 7:30 a.m.

Inside the apartment, police found an unconscious 1-year-old boy.

Phoenix fire officials performed life-saving measures but the toddler was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say Natalie Tate, the toddler's mother, confirmed she was the caretaker of the boy leading to his death. Another child was found unharmed.

Tate admitted to using drugs the night before and believed the young boy might have gained access to a container with drugs and ingested a pill.

Tate faces one count of negligent homicide and two counts of child abuse.

The investigation remains ongoing.