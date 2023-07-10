Woman advocates for hiking safety years after brother dies on Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX — A Valley woman is turning her pain into purpose and trying to save lives in the process.

It's easily one of the Valley's most recognizable landmarks - as majestic as it is steep, as alluring as it is unpredictable, and as beautiful as it is treacherous.

"It's Camelback. You see it right in the middle of the city. I will see it all the time, so I wanted to be able to create something where I wouldn't be constantly triggered by it," explains Chelsey McHale, who knows the duality of this mountain better than most.

"I will always have a love-hate relationship with this mountain," explains McHale.

And it's for good reason. In 2011, her older brother, Clint, an experienced hiker, went off-trail on the mountain and fell 50 feet to his death.

"That's when I understood the fall to your knees where your knees buckle. Because that's what happened. I collapsed," she explains, as she remembers getting the devastating news, just days before graduating from Northern Arizona University.

As the news began to sink in, McHale then realized she would have to be the one to break the horrifying news to their father.

"I can still hear my dad's cries and screams - it doesn't matter how much time passes. It's been 12 years but there are still things where it feels like it was just yesterday. "

One factor that made Clint's death even harder to accept for McHale was knowing how experienced and knowledgeable her older brother was. As an accomplished hiker, Clint would hike Camelback Mountain twice a week, but he had made the decision to go off-trail that day without the proper gear.

"Even though he was smart and fit and an avid hiker, he made a really poor decision and I'm not going to say he didn't," McHale says. "There's a lot of people who made similar decisions but with him... it cost him his life."

For McHale and the rest of their family, it cost them their futures with the young man whose life was cut way too short.

"I kind of felt this identity loss," McHale said. "I'm not a little sister anymore because he's gone. How does a little sister get older than her big brother? I surpassed that age and it's very surreal to be now so much older than him. He is forever 25, but if he were to come back now, I would still think of him as my big brother. I would still think he's smarter than me and more wise. I will always think that."

But through this horrible tragedy, McHale has been able to find an incredible purpose that's already making a difference in our community.

