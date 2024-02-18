With new bill, lowrider clubs hope cruising comes back to some AZ cities

PHOENIX — While crowds packed the Phoenix convention center Saturday for the Arizona Lowrider Show, car enthusiasts also spoke about their hopes to bring cursing back to city streets.

“I’ve been into lowriding since I was 14 years old on Central,” Intruders Car Club President Jimmy Arvizu said. “Right now, the only place that will let you cruise is Glendale.”

Phoenix, along with other municipalities in the state, has restricted cruising in certain areas.

A new bill, by state representative Cesar Aguilar, aims to end local cruising bans and prohibit cities from creating new ones.

“It’s basically just saying it’s okay to cruise, which means you can drive multiple times on one street,” Aguilar said. “When you bring these cars out, people come out. Restaurants make money. It’s good for our economy.”

Arvizu said turning cars into works of art and cruising has been a multi-generational gift in his family.

“This is something that you can see is a family thing we handed down to our kids. It was handed down from my dad to me,” Arvizu said. “It is a culture, something that we teach our kids. I’d rather have them cruising and building cars than out there doing something else.”

Those skeptical of the bill say that cruising is still allowed in towns and cities that don’t have ordinances.

During a committee meeting late last month, Rep. Patty Contreras also mentioned issues when cruising down Central Avenue was commonplace many years ago.

“There was trash, there was smoking, there was all carrying on, there were cars driving slow, impeding traffic and all,” Contreras said.

Aguilar said his bill doesn’t change how cities enforce things like noise, littering, drinking and driving among other traffic violations.

The bill would also restrict municipalities from limiting motor vehicle suspension modifications or bumper heights.

If passed, Arizona would follow California, where cruising bans were lifted this year.

