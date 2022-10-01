With inflation soaring, AZ state fair finds way to cut cost for families

PHOENIX — Whether you're indulging in something deep fried and covered in bacon, carelessly spinning through the air buckled in a ride, or spending your parents' money on a game so you can win stuff that may not fit in the car — going to the Arizona state fair has a different feel these days.

Especially for your wallet.

With inflation soaring like one of the rides at the fair, you may not want to count how much you spent.

ABC15 spoke with AJ who paired his turkey leg with bacon-wrapped pork belly on a stick.

“To give you an example these two items cost us $36,” he said.

Chris Lopez is the VP with Ray Cammack Shows. He admits inflation has had its impact on getting the Arizona State Fair up and running.

They provide all the rides, games and food vendors.

He says when rising costs hit families, they hope families avoid big trips out of town and consider a night at the fair instead.

“Like a staycation,” he said.

The latest Consumer Price Index for the Valley shows food away from home — like eating out — is costing 2.5% more in recent months.

To move all the big equipment, Diesel prices are now over $5 a gallon after being closer to $2.50 just two years ago.

To offset costs, the State Fair opened a week earlier this year, kids under 8 years old are free and on Friday, if you bring ten canned food items you get in for free.

There’s a reading inventive for grade school kids to get in for free after completing a book report, as well as other cost-saving measures on the Arizona State Fair website.

