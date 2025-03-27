WindBorne Systems steps up to fill data gap from NWS weather balloon cuts

PHOENIX — A significant reduction in weather data collection is underway as more than 11 National Weather Service (NWS) offices across the United States scale back or halt their weather balloon launches due to staff shortages caused by recent layoffs from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) due to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

These balloon launches are crucial for providing real-time atmospheric data, which meteorologists rely on to create accurate short- and long-term weather forecasts. Without this critical data, forecasting models become less precise, leading to potentially unreliable weather predictions.

The missing data is especially critical because weather models, which rely heavily on real-time observations from weather balloons, are at the heart of modern weather predictions. These balloons carry instruments called radiosondes that measure temperature, humidity, and pressure at different altitudes, giving forecasters and forecast models a baseline to start from in order to predict the future

In response to the growing data gap, Windborne Systems, a start-up company focused on next-generation weather balloons, is stepping up to fill the void. The company has begun providing free data for the next six months from its innovative weather balloons to NOAA to offset the impact of the missing observations.

"We wanted to act immediately and not wait for contracts or paperwork. For the next six months, we’ll be offering our data for free, and then we’ll figure things out from there," said John Dean, Co-Founder and CEO of Windborne Systems.

What sets Windborne's weather balloons apart is their ability to stay aloft for extended periods. Unlike traditional weather balloons, which collect data for about two hours before popping, Windborne’s balloons can remain in the air for up to two months. This makes them a more cost-effective solution, providing a longer and more continuous flow of data.

"We have full altitude control, so we can adjust the height of the balloon as needed, but without propulsion. It’s like sailing with the wind, which makes our balloons especially useful for remote areas where data shortages are most acute," Dean explained.

These extended flights provide a more complete atmospheric profile, collecting valuable data from the lower to higher levels of the atmosphere, which is critical for accurate forecasting.

Despite the innovation, Dean acknowledges that the current system still isn't enough to meet the growing demand for global weather data. "The amount of observations we collect right now is simply not enough. It is definitely not great to lose radiosonde coverage in certain locations.