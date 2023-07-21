Will it melt? ABC15 testing common toiletries in Phoenix car heat

PHOENIX — There's no end in sight for the Phoenix area's scorching heat... With that in mind, ABC15 is continuing to see which items can survive the heat and which items will melt under the Valley sun.

Looking for a break from the extreme heat? Several Valley locations have set up heat relief stations.

ABC15's Jordan Bontke is putting items you might find inside of a purse under the sun to see what will melt in a parked car Friday afternoon.

Items being put to the test Friday include:



Bar of soap

Deodorant

Hand lotion

Sunscreen

Lipstick

Lip balm

On Thursday, the ABC15 team melted a giant gummy bear:

On Wednesday, we tested smaller foods like marshmallows, butter, and chocolate: