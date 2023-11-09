Wildlife officials urge Arizonans to avoid feeding wild animals following deadly elk attack

Following a deadly encounter with an elk, Arizona wildlife officials are reminding the public to refrain from feeding animals.

“Feeding is one of the main sources of conflict between humans and wildlife,” the Arizona Game and Fish Department said. “Fed wildlife becomes habituated to humans.”

The message comes after a woman died after an incident involving an elk in the Kingman area late last month. She reportedly had a bucket of spilled corn near her when she was discovered with serious injuries.

While it was the first reported deadly elk attack in the state, officials say there have been multiple injuries related to incidents involving feeding animals over the past several years.

“The public is urged to help keep wildlife wild," wildlife officials continued. "Wildlife that are fed by people, or that get food sources from items such as unsecured garbage or pet food, lose their natural fear of humans and become dependent on unnatural food sources. Feeding puts at risk the person doing the feeding, their neighbors, and the wildlife itself. Please do not feed wildlife.”

AZGFD says feeding wildlife is illegal in Pima, Pinal, and Maricopa counties, with other restrictions in place in other parts of the state.

For more information about the rules and dangers of feeding wildlife, please visit their website.