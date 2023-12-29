Why Valley police don’t issue more illegal firework citations, despite hundreds of calls

Police across the Valley are already getting calls about it, and you may have already seen them after dark - fireworks going off, some of which are illegal.

Police say they’re enforcing illegal fireworks leading up to the New Year celebrations, but numbers may say otherwise.

In Glendale, Jamie Skaggs works at a fireworks stand at a Walmart parking lot and says people have been asking for fireworks they don’t have and won’t sell.

“Right now, they’re honestly wanting the ones that go up in the sky and make a lot of noise and ruckus however those we don’t sell because they’re not legal now,” she said.

On Thursday, Buckeye police announced they’ve responded to numerous fireworks calls recently.

ABC15 asked various Valley police departments about how often they cite or even arrest people for illegal fireworks.

Many of them did not have that information on hand but said they would be patrolling their cities leading up to New Year's Day.

Phoenix police however did have data on hand. They said they haven’t issued any citations for possessing or using illegal fireworks at all this year.

Two citations were issued in all of 2022, a couple of days after July 4.

Part of the reason why there may be so few citations in Arizona is that police have to witness the use of illegal fireworks to issue a ticket.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 890 calls for service regarding fireworks from January 1, 2022, through December 1, 2023. There have been 315 calls for service so far in 2023.

A good rule of thumb on what is legal and what is illegal regarding fireworks; it’s not the little fireworks that will end in some police citation, it’s the big loud ones that fly in the air.

That could end in a $1,000 fine or even more in some Valley cities like Glendale.

Dr. Carl Forkner served in the U.S. Navy and is now a psychologist and consultant for veterans.

He reminds us – if you live among a former service member, it’s a good idea to let them know if you’re going to set off fireworks. For some who’ve seen combat, the night is far from a celebration as it may spark PTSD symptoms.

Each Valley city has its own dates and times for when fireworks are allowed, many ending by January 3.

