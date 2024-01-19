What to look for before closing on your new build home in Phoenix

PHOENIX — As inflation cools, Phoenix’s new home market is heating back up.

One local inspector is reminding home buyers to keep a sharp eye before they get their keys.

Last year, census data showed more than 40,000 new private housing structure permits were approved in the Phoenix metro area including multi-family units.

Inspector Cy Porter says he noticed broad quality issues across many different types of builders during the pandemic but says that has since turned around.

“I think we’re getting back up on track so we’re still going to have mostly cosmetic issues,” Porter said. “But then, every now and then, we’re going to find one or two big items that I feel the city should have found.”

He said his new build inspections almost always find small fixes on the roof, on cabinets, around showers and tubs, as well as around windows.

According to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors (ROC), customers should report surface damage to their builder on things that could be deemed normal wear and tear within 10 days after move-in.

“The most important thing for homeowners to do before close is find any damage builders may blame them so cracked tubs and showers, cracks on the counters, cracked tiles, broken glass on the windows,” Porter said.

City of Phoenix officials say they have between 250 and 350 residential new home inspections on an average workday. The city employs 35 inspectors and 12 contract inspectors.

Homeowners can reach out to the AZ ROC if they have concerns about builders, licenses or other contracting issues.

According to RL Brown Housing Reports 2023 year review, the top largest new home builders by permits in the Valley include D.R. Horton, Lennar Homes, Meritage Homes, Taylor Morrison and Pulte Homes.