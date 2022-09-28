Plastic surgery reversal becoming more common

PHOENIX — Trends and tastes change in many aspects of our lives, including increasing cosmetic procedures.

What was once all the rage can now feel outdated and no longer wanted.

Dawn Hopkins recently had her breast implants removed after 18 years.

She didn't have any medical problems with the implants, but with children and now grandchildren, they simply didn't fit her lifestyle anymore.

"I was getting older, and I wanted to go more to an athletic build, and I wanted to go more natural," said Hopkins.

Noted Arizona surgeon Dr. Thomas Kotoske did Hopkins' original surgery as well as her recent reversal. He says, as a surgeon, reversing your own work is easier than undoing someone else's.

"If you did the surgery and you're doing the reversal, you already know the landmarks of what you're dealing with. If another surgeon has been in there, it can be a pandora's box," explained Dr. Kotoske.

Data collected by the Aesthetic Society shows breast implant removal procedures increased 47% last year, to more than 71,000.

Dr. Kotoske says the other most common reversal requests involve the Brazilian Butt Lift, also known as the BBL, and rhinoplasty or nose jobs.

Dr. Kotoske says rhinoplasty can be a challenging reversal, "if someone's taken too much cartilage and bone out of the nose, or they've been on that table too many times, it's very difficult to correct that."

He recommends seeking out your surgeon carefully.

Look at examples of their work, talk to previous patients, and go in with the mindset that you're not trying to change your identity. Instead, find someone who wants to help you be your best you.

Hopkins says she feels fantastic following her implant removal and is very happy with her results adding, "I love being just me now."