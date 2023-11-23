What Thanksgiving food can dogs eat? Lists of safe, dangerous dishes for pets

Veterinarian offices across the country often see a spike in visits during the holidays - and chances are, your furry friend may get into something they shouldn't!

There are some "Do's" and some "Don'ts" you want to make sure you follow this holiday season to help keep your pets safe and healthy.

Here's a list of what your pets can and cannot eat from the American Kennel Club.

DO NOT feed your pet:

-Stuffing

-Mashed potatoes

-Turkey bones, skin, gravy

-Alcohol

-Raisins or grapes

-Onions

-Ham

-Anything fatty

-Anything with spices

What you CAN feed your dog:

-Sweet potatoes (make sure they're plain: no sugar, no syrup, no marshmallows)

-Potatoes (no butter, no garlic, no mashed potatoes)

-Apples (no seeds because they can be toxic and no cores)

-Pumpkin (make sure it's plain with no sugar and no spices)

-Turkey meat (no skin, no bones, no seasoning, no gravy)

