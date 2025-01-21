Watch: Valley residents gather against Trump administration in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Protestors gathered at the Phoenix Civic Space Park to voice their opposition to the incoming Trump administration on Inauguration Day.

About 100 people attended the downtown Phoenix rally, holding signs with phrases like, "The People United" and "Fight Capitalism" and chanting against the 47th President.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"Today is about fighting back against the next four years of chaos that the majority of American society are going to have to suffer through," shared Jonathon Dupuie with the group Revolutionary Communists of America.

"We're trying to organize people that feel that way, fight back against Donald Trump and the capitalist system," he added.

On Monday, President Trump issued a pardon for about 1,500 supporters charged in the January 6 Capitol attack, as well as an executive order declaring a national emergency at the Southern US border.